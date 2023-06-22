Matt Mervis out of Iowa Cubs lineup after leaving Wednesday's game

Cubs first base prospect Matt Mervis was not in the Iowa Cubs lineup on Thursday after he left Wednesday evening's game.

According to Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register, I-Cubs manager Marty Pevey said Mervis is dealing with a bruised thumb.

Mervis was sent back to Iowa just last Friday after hitting .167 with three home runs in 27 games and 99 plate appearances with the big league team.

With Iowa this season, Mervis is slashing .290/.405/.533 with 14 extra-base hits and nearly the same amount of walks as strikeouts, with 19 free passes and 20 whiffs.

While Cody Bellinger's return to the lineup has filled the void at first base with the Cubs, getting Mervis consistent at-bats to rebuild confidence before a return to the big league club is imperative.

Mervis, who was third in all of the minor leagues last season with 36 home runs, could be a pivotal power bat down the stretch for a Cubs team in need of the long ball, ranking just ninth in the senior circuit with 82 home runs entering this weekend's series in London against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The I-Cubs are currently in action in Des Moines against the Memphis Redbirds.

