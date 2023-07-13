The White Sox did not have the first half of the season that they wanted or expected this year. They fell to 8-21 by the end of April and never really dug themselves out of that massive hole. With the All-Star Break wrapping up, the White Sox currently sit 16 games under .500 and eight games back of the division-leading Guardians.

Not the easiest road ahead for a playoff push, to say the least.

Yet, there are still several reasons to tune into South Siders over the second half. These are the five series we’ve still got circled on our calendars as the MLB regular season winds down.

AT ATLANTA BRAVES - JULY 14 -16

The White Sox come out of the break with a road series against the best team in baseball. Who wouldn’t want to check out the legit best in the biz? The Braves were the only team to win 60 games heading into the All-Star game, have the top team ERA (3.63) in the majors and the second-best batting average (.271). They’re also the odds-on favorites to win the World Series right now.

VS. CHICAGO CUBS - JULY 25, 26

The Cubs are struggling this season, just like the White Sox. Regardless, the Crosstown series is also a big draw. This is the first time the two teams will square off for bragging rights this season. Eloy Jiménez typically brings it against the Cubs. We’ll see if Dylan Cease pitches against his former team, too.

VS. NEW YORK YANKEES - AUG. 7-9

The Yankees aren’t fighting for a division title right now, but they’re right in the mix for a Wild Card spot. Even if they’re further out of the playoff picture come August, the guys in pinstripes are always worth watching. Reigning MVP Aaron Judge hasn’t played since June 3 due to a toe injury, but there are rumors he may return soon. That’s good for the entertainment value of the series.

AT CHICAGO CUBS - AUG. 15, 16

The White Sox wrap up the Crosstown series at Wrigley Field. Will they have a chance to win the Cup with a win or two? Or will they be trying for a tie? The White Sox have won the season series over the past two years.

VS. ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS - SEPT. 25-27

The Diamondbacks are one of the most surprising teams of the first half this year. Most predicted Arizona would finish the year somewhere in the bottom half of the league, yet they’re currently tied with Dodgers for first place in the N.L. West. Part of that is due to the emergence of All-Star Corbin Carroll in his first full MLB season. Carroll has been a terror on the basepaths, along with teammate Jake McCarthy. The duo have at least 20 steals each, and only the Rays have another pair of players with 20+ steals. Add in the fact that fans only get the chance to watch interleague teams at home every other year, and the DBacks series should be a fun one towards the end of the year.

