Cubs, White Sox release statements after 4 injured in hit-and-run crash near Guaranteed Rate Field

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox both issued statements after four people were hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver just before Tuesday night's game right outside Guaranteed Rate Field.

The collision occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m., with a vehicle striking four individuals just outside the park before fleeing the scene, eventually driving onto the Dan Ryan Expressway where the suspects were apprehended.

While three of those injured were immediately rendered aid at the scene by first responders, one victim landed inside the sunroof of the striking vehicle, remaining in the car until the suspects were apprehended near the 47th Street exit of the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The White Sox issued the following statement Tuesday night:

The Cubs also offered a statement in the wake of Tuesday night's crash:

"We were saddened to hear the news about the incident at Guaranteed Rate Field and join the White Sox in wishing those injured a speedy recovery. Pedestrian and traffic safety around Wrigley Field has been a concern of ours for years which we recently emphasized in a letter to our local alderman citing potential threats. We will continue to work with police and CDOT on traffic solutions, but people who recklessly disregard the health and safety of people are a great threat no matter what measures are put in place," the statement said.

The White Sox wrap up a three-game series against the Texas Rangers tonight, with first pitch at 7:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field.