Former Cubs coach joins Bobby Jenks, Windy City ThunderBolts

A former Cubs coach is joining forces with a former White Sox closer to help lead the Windy City ThunderBolts. Larry Rothschild has joined Bobby Jenks on the Frontier League team staff.

Jenks was named the ThunderBolts manager last October, and now we’ve learned Rothschild will be a pitching consultant for the team.

Rothschild is a Chicago native who’s probably best known in the area for his work as the Cubs pitching coach from 2002-2010. Rothschild worked as an MLB coach on and off from 1986-2021. He had one stint as a manager, with the Devil Rays from 1998-2001. Rothschild won two World Series as a coach, first in 1990 as the Reds bullpen coach, then in 1997 as the Marlins pitching coach.

Jenks is a World Series champ, as well. He pitched in all four games of the 2005 World Series for the White Sox and notched two saves. Jenks also recorded the final out to clinch the championship for the White Sox.

The ThunderBolts were founded in 1995 as the Will County Claws. From there they became the Will County Cheetahs, then the Cook County Cheetahs. They became the Windy City ThunderBolts in 2004.

Windy City starts its 2024 season against the Evansville Otters.

