MLB trade talks appear to be heating up. On Sunday, Bob Nightengale reported that the Rays have checked in with the White Sox about trading for starting pitcher Lance Lynn.

The Rays are one of the best teams in baseball, in large part due to their dominant pitching staff. As things stand, their 3.65 team ERA is the second-best in MLB. But Tampa recently got news that starter Drew Rasmussenー who’s been on the IL since Mayー won’t return this year, so they could use a boost in the rotation.

Lynn has an uncharacteristically high 6.06 ERA this year, but he’s still known as a big-game starter. As Nightengale noted in his report, Lynn also has a career-best 11.0 K/9 ratio so far this season. Accordingly, Nightengale reports that the White Sox are maintaining a “steep” asking price for Lynn’s services.

Nightingale’s report comes just days after another report emerged that the Reds have called the White Sox about acquiring a pitcher like Lynn or Lucas Giolito.

Sitting 16 games under .500 and 8.5 games back of the A.L. Central leading Twins, the White Sox are widely expected to be sellers this summer. The MLB trade deadline is Aug. 1.

