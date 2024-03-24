White Sox re-sign released outfielder Kevin Pillar to major league deal

Two days after the White Sox released veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar, they brought him back into the fold. This time he's here on a major league deal.

The White Sox had previously signed Pillar to a minor league deal, and he spent the spring session presumably fighting for a bench spot. When the team released him on Friday the assumption was he was out of the mix. Now that he's back on a major league year, it appears he's a shoo-in to make the Opening Day roster.

Before he was released, Pillar batted .250 in 44 at-bats with 12 strikeouts in spring training.

Luis Robert is a lock to start in center field this year. You can pencil in Andrew Benintendi in left, and it seems like Dominic Fletcher will win the job in right field. Pillar could work as the team's fourth outfielder.



In a corresponding move, the White Sox designated RHP Touki Toussaint for assignment.

