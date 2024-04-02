Seattle Mariners claim left-hander Sammy Peralta off waivers from Chicago White Sox

The Seattle Mariners claimed left-handed pitcher Sammy Peralta off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Peralta will report to Triple-A Tacoma.

Peralta has not pitched in a major league game this season. He appeared in 20 games last season and was 2-0 with a 4.05 ERA during his stint in the majors.

Before pitching for the White Sox, Peralta appeared in 29 games with six starts at Triple-A Charlotte.

