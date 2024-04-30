Ryan Poles and the Bears entered the 2024 NFL Draft with the fewest picks of any team in the draft (four).

The team traded away five of their picks in exchange for players. That left them with little draft capital to expend for their roster. But it's also an indictment of how confident the front office is about their roster.

With that being said, here's how the Bears' draft picks turned out for the teams they traded those picks to.

Round 2, pick No. 40 (to WAS, PHI): Cooper DeJean, cornerback, Iowa

The Bears traded their second-round pick in the draft to the Commanders and last season's trade deadline to acquire Montez Sweat. Sweat came in and quickly made an impact, recording a team-leading six sacks for the season in a limited number of games in a Bears uniform.

At the draft, the Eagles traded with the Commanders to take DeJean. He is one of this draft's top cornerbacks and he improved his stock leading up to the draft at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Eagles were in desperate need of secondary help and they restocked it with DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell.

Round 4, pick No. 110 (to LAC, NE): Javon Baker, wide receiver, UCF

Earlier in the offseason, the Bears sent shockwaves through the NFL sphere when they traded their fourth-round pick to the Chargers for Keenan Allen. Allen, 32, gives the Bears another all-around playmaker alongside DJ Moore and newly drafted WR Rome Odunze.

The Chargers traded the pick to the Patriots during the draft, who selected Javon Baker. The Patriots lack any depth/talent in their receiving core. Last season, Baker caught 52 passes for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns.

Round 5, pick No. 144 (to BUF, CHI): Austin Booker, defensive end, Kansas

The Bears traded their fifth-round pick this offseason to acquire offensive lineman Ryan Bates from the Bills. Ironically, with their draft finished at this point, the Bears traded back in, reacquiring the pick they sent to the Bills. They traded a 2025 fourth-round pick in return.

With the pick, the Bears drafted Kansas edge Austin Booker. Booker had a stellar year with the Jayhawks last season, recording eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He recorded 56 tackles (40 solos), defended one pass and forced two fumbles. Poles sees Booker as a player with a lot of upside.

Round 6, pick No. 184 (to MIA): Malik Washington, wide receiver, Virginia

Ryan Poles added depth to the offensive line midseason, trading for Dan Feeney from the Dolphins and giving them a sixth-round pick in exchange.

The Dolphins turned that pick into Malik Washington to add to their wide receiver depth. Washington caught 110 passes last year for just over 1,400 yards and nine touchdowns.

Round 7, pick No. 231 (to NE): Jaheim Bell, tight end, Florida State

This one goes back to 2022 when Poles traded this seventh-round pick to the Patriots for N'Keal Harry. The Harry experiment didn't work. He played in eight games, catching seven passes for 116 yards and one touchdown.

The Patriots used the pick on Bell, who caught 503 yards and two touchdowns at Florida State last season.

