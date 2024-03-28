The White Sox have announced their Opening Day lineup for Thursday’s matchup against the Tigers.

Here’s how they’ll take the field.

Andrew Benintendi - LF Yoán Moncada - 3B Luis Robert Jr. - CF Eloy Jiménez - DH Andrew Vaughn - 1B Paul DeJong - SS Kevin Pillar - RF Martin Maldonado - C Nicky Lopez - 2B

SP: Garrett Crochet

Andrew Benintendi will take over as the White Sox leadoff hitter this year after Tim Anderson primarily set the table for the offense when he was with the team. Anderson now plays for the Marlins.

Kevin Pillar will also start the season in right field for the White Sox with left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal on the mound for Detroit. Last week it seemed like Pillar wasn’t even going to play for the White Sox, as they cut him on Friday before re-signing him to a major league contract two days later.

Garrett Crochet will make his first MLB start after working out of the bullpen for his first three seasons with the team. He’s the first White Sox pitcher to make his first career start on Opening Day since Roy Patterson in 1901, according to Chris Kamka.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m., but you can tune into special Opening Day coverage on NBC Sports Chicago and our streaming platforms starting at 1 p.m.

