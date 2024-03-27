Trending
MLB News

White Sox Opening Day: how to watch, stream day-long special coverage on NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago will begin its 2024 Opening Day coverage Thursday at 1 p.m.

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

White Sox baseball is back, and NBC Sports Chicago has a whole day of coverage planned for Thursday's home opener, live from Guaranteed Rate Field.

Coverage will begin at 1 p.m. CT with a special, on-site edition of the "White Sox Talk Podcast," featuring White Sox host Chuck Garfien and former White Sox infielder Gordon Beckham, along with VIP guests. This can be viewed on any of the following digital platforms:

(NOTE: The NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel is also available for viewing on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now)

At 2 p.m. CT, fans can look forward to a special one-hour edition of "White Sox Pregame Live" with Garfien, Beckham and everyone's favorite analyst and 2005 World Series-winning manager, Ozzie Guillén. The pregame show can be live-streamed here or on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel.

White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet will take the mound for first pitch at 3:10 p.m. CT. Every White Sox game, along with surrounding pre/postgame coverage, will be live streamed to authenticated NBC Sports Chicago viewers on NBCSportsChicago.com and the NBC Sports app. Thursday's game between the White Sox and Detroit Tigers can be streamed here. For more information about NBC Sports Chicago’s live streaming of White Sox telecasts, viewers can visit the following link: White Sox Streaming – NBC Sports Chicago.

Don't forget to stay tuned immediately after the game for "White Sox Postgame Live" with Garfien, Guillén and Beckham.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

