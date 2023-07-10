White Sox MLB Draft picks 2023: Jacob Gonzalez selected No. 15 overall

The Chicago White Sox made their first two picks in the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday night, including Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, ranked as the No. 12 prospect in this year’s class by Future Stars’ Joe Doyle, had 10 home runs and 51 RBI’s in 54 games tis season. He slashed .327/.435/.564 for the Rebels, capping off a collegiate career that saw him draw 123 walks while striking out just 94 times in 863 total plate appearances.

The White Sox also landed LSU pitcher Grant Taylor in the second round, using the No. 51 overall pick to grab him.

Taylor missed the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery over the winter. He appeared in 17 games with the Tigers in 2022, with a 4-1 record and a 5.81 ERA. He also played in five games for Brewster in the Cape Cod League, with a 2.14 ERA, 30 strikeouts and two walks in 21 innings.

The MLB Draft will resume at 1 p.m. Monday, with Rds. 3-10. The final 10 rounds of the draft will take place on Tuesday, with coverage starting at 1 p.m.

