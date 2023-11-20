MLB free agency: Former White Sox pitcher Reynaldo López signs with Braves

Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Reynaldo López has a new home, inking a three-year deal with the Atlanta Braves.

According to a press release from the team, the contract will pay him $30 million, and includes an $8 million club option for the 2027 season.

The Atlanta #Braves today signed RHP Reynaldo López to a three-year contract: pic.twitter.com/XQCNn9d2hB — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 20, 2023

López joined the White Sox in 2017, pitching in a total of 205 games for the franchise. He posted a record of 33-44 with a 4.38 ERA before being traded to the Los Angeles Angels in July.

He was later claimed on waivers by the Cleveland Guardians. He appeared in 12 games, all in relief, for Cleveland down the stretch, only giving up five hits and zero runs in 11 innings of work.

According to multiple reports, López could potentially be moved back to the starting rotation by the Braves, who are looking to bolster that group ahead of the 2024 season.

