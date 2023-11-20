MLB free agency: Lance Lynn reportedly lands with Cardinals

Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn has a new home that also happens to be an old home, as he’s signed a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, according to multiple reports.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the deal will pay Lynn $10 million for the 2024 season, and will include an option for 2025 that could increase the price of the contract to $26 million.

Lance Lynn agrees to Cardinals deal, 1 year plus option. Guarantees $10M in 2024, plus $1M buyout on option. Can be worth about $26M over 2 with escalators. Pluses: Started with Cards, lives nearby in southern Illinois. Pending physical tomorrow. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 20, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Lynn started the 2023 season with the White Sox, going 6-9 with a 6.47 ERA before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. There, he went 7-2 with a 4.36 ERA, with 47 strikeouts in 64 innings of work.

Previously, Lynn had spent the first six seasons of his career with the Cardinals, winning a World Series ring in 2011 and a National League pennant in 2013.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.