MLB free agency: White Sox sign reliever Tim Hill, report says

The Chicago White Sox have added a piece for their bullpen, reportedly signing lefthanded pitcher Tim Hill to a one-year deal.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the deal will pay Hill $1.8 million for the 2024 season.
Hill spent the last four seasons with the Padres, and was non-tendered in November, allowing him to become a free agent. He posted a 1-4 record in 48 appearances for San Diego last season, with a 5.48 ERA in 44.1 innings of work.
In six MLB seasons with the Royals and Padres, Hill has posted a 4.16 ERA in 320 appearances, with 208 strikeouts in 255.1 innings.