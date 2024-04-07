A look back at Luis Robert Jr.'s bleak injury history

Injuries have defined this era of White Sox baseball, and the careers of both Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert Jr. along with it.

The White Sox have played bad baseball over the past few seasons. Injuries are no excuse for that. That said, it's hard to get your window of contention off the ground when two of the most highly-touted prospects in team history can't stay on the field.

Robert Jr. has dealt with a plethora of injuries since he debuted for the White sox in 2020. The star slugger was placed on the 60-day injured list one month into the 2021 season with a complete tear of his right hip flexor. In total, he missed 36% of his games from 2021 to 2023.

Here's the full list of injuries Robert Jr. has suffered throughout his first five major league seasons:

Hand — Aug. 18, 2020

Illness — April 27, 2021

Hip — May 2, 2021

Groin — April 21, 2022

COVID-19 — May 24, 2022

Illness — July 15, 2022

Wrist — Aug. 12, 2022

Hand/Wrist — Sept. 15, 2022

Wrist — Sept. 24, 2022

Hamstring — April 29, 2023

Hip — May 23, 2023

Calf — July 10, 2023

Finger — Aug. 9 2023

Quad — Sept. 2, 2023

Knee — Sept. 24, 2023

Hip — April 5, 2024

* Data courtesy of Fox Sports

As it turned out, that lengthy IL stint was no isolated incident. Most recently, Jimenez landed on the injured list with a left adductor strain in the third game of the 2024 season. And plenty happened in-between, which led the slugger to only play in 53% of possible games from 2021 to 2023

Here's a list of every injury that has caused Jimenez to miss time throughout his first six MLB seasons:

Ankle — April 26, 2019

Elbow — July 16, 2019

Hip — Aug. 22, 2019

Light-headedness — July 26, 2020

Foot — Sept. 24, 2020

Foot — Oct. 1, 2020

Pectoral — March 29, 2021

Groin — July 28, 2021

Knee — Sept. 7, 2021

Hamstring — April 13, 2022

Leg — July 13, 2022

Elbow — Aug. 23, 2022

Leg — Sept. 1, 2022

Hamstring — April 5, 2023

Appendix — May 6, 2023

Leg — June 8, 2023

Heel — Aug. 4, 2023

Groin — Aug. 16, 2023

Adductor — April 1, 2024

* Data courtesy of Fox Sports

