Aaron Bummer thanks White Sox, fans on social media goodbye

Aaron Bummer said his goodbyes to the White Sox and its fans on Instagram Wednesday.

Here's what the lefty reliever had to say after seven seasons in Chicago:

"10 years ago, the Chicago White Sox gave me a chance. Debuting in the Crosstown Cup on July 27, 2017, was a lifelong dream come true, and I’ve loved the ride ever since. From Montana to Chicago and everywhere in between, I enjoyed every stop and all the people along the way. To the fans who cheered, booed, and cared so deeply, to my teammates, coaches, staff, and friends, thank you for letting a kid live out his dream every single day.

"Through every high and low, Chicago has been more than a city—it's been a home. I am forever grateful for every memory and excited for Chapter 2 in Atlanta."

Bummer, 30, was traded to the Braves for five players in return.

For Bummer, the White Sox received pitchers Mike Soroka, Jared Shuster and Riley Gowens, plus infielders Nicky Lopez and Braden Shewmake. The trade marked Chris Getz's first exchange as the White Sox general manager.

The White Sox drafted Bummer in the 19th round of the 2014 MLB entry draft. As he mentioned in his post, he debuted with the Sox in 2017.

