The White Sox are showing off their power-hitting ways on Thursday.

In the first inning, Luis Robert Jr. hit a 418-foot home run off Michael Grove. One batter later, Eloy Jimenez followed up with a homer of his own, which traveled 377 feet.

How about another?!?!



Eloy and Robert Jr. go back-to-back 🚀 pic.twitter.com/REtoIDWYdQ — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 16, 2023

Their consecutive home runs marked the first back-to-back homers the Sox have hit this season.

The Sox' first inning lead also marked the team's first, first frame lead since May 26.

