Frank Thomas responds after news network mistakenly claimed he was dead

Don't worry, folks. The Big Hurt is still with us.

Hall of Fame slugger Frank Thomas announced he is "alive and doing well" after Fox News mistakenly included him in an "in memoriam" segment Friday morning.

The network ran a video to honor prominent figures who died in the year 2023 and showed a clip of Thomas's Hall of Fame induction speech with "1968-2023" captioned in the corner.

Thomas responded by posting a photo of himself smiling on social media to prove he's still kicking.

Ladies and Gentlemen I’m very sorry my ex employer Fox would be this irresponsible on National TV this morning. Yes I’m alive and doing well. This blows my mind also. pic.twitter.com/FWGlVwOIFS — Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) December 29, 2023

Fox News issued an apology live on air, stating they had mixed up the White Sox' legend with former Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star Frank Thomas, who died in January at the age of 93.

"We also need to quickly issue a correction," anchor Julie Banderas said. "We misidentified the late Frank Thomas, the three-time All-Star for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Frank Thomas we showed you unfortunately was also a former pro baseball player. He is very much alive. We apologize for that mistake."

The younger Thomas played 16 season with the White Sox, and is widely considered the greatest hitter in franchise history. In that span from 1990 to 2005, he slashed .307/.427/.568 with 448 home runs, 2136 hits and 447 doubles. The organization retired his No. 35 in 2010.

