Here are the ejections from Tim Anderson vs. José Ramírez brawl

It was a wild day in Cleveland as White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and Guardians third baseman José Ramírez traded blows at second base during a sixth-inning brawl.

The two players were involved in a heated confrontation after Ramírez slid into the base following a double. After trading words, Ramírez pointed at Anderson, to which the shortstop dropped his baseball glove and squared up for a fight.

The brawl resulted in a total of six ejections, including four from the Guardians.

Both Anderson and Ramírez were of course ejected, as were both White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, who had to be restrained on multiple occasions, and Guardians manager Terry Francona.

Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians' benches flare up a second time after the fight between Tim Anderson and José Ramírez dies down

Guardians reliever Emmanuel Clase, who ran into the action from the team’s bullpen, was tossed, as was Cleveland third base coach Mike Sarbaugh.

The White Sox ultimately got the last laugh in the game, winning a 7-4 decision.

