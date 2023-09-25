Here's how you can score $1 White Sox tickets Monday

The Chicago White Sox had a change made to their schedule this week, and fans will stand to benefit with discounted tickets and free parking.

The White Sox were originally supposed to play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, but with heavy rain pounding New York over the weekend, the team’s Saturday game against the Yankees had to be pushed back to Monday.

As a result, Monday’s game between the Diamondbacks and White Sox was moved to Thursday, with a 1:10 p.m. first pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Because of the schedule change, the White Sox have opted to offer discounted tickets and free parking to Thursday’s game for fans looking for a fun day at the ballpark.

According to the team, tickets will be available for just $1 beginning at 3 p.m. Monday through the White Sox website. Parking around the ballpark will also be free for the matinee affair with the Diamondbacks.

For those curious, the weather is supposed to be excellent on Thursday, with highs in the upper-60s and partly-sunny skies.

All season ticket holders, suite holders and patio ticket holders were refunded their purchases and given free tickets to the game, according to the White Sox. All other individuals who purchased single-game tickets for the originally-scheduled contest can get refunds via the services they used to secure those seats, and fans are encouraged to buy tickets through the discounted offer.

More information can be found on the White Sox website.

