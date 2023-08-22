Insider reports on Pedro Grifol's job status after Hahn, Williams fired

Despite the firings of general manager Rick Hahn and Executive Vice President Ken Williams the White Sox announced on Tuesday, manager Pedro Grifol is reportedly safe, according to Bob Nightengale.

He's also expected to return for the 2024 season, according to the same report.

Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol is safe, and at this moment, is expected to return in 2024. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 22, 2023

As far as the front office's future is concerned, the White Sox announced they are searching for a "single decision maker" to lead baseball operations. They hope to land a name before the end of the season.

MORE: Here's what's next for White Sox after Hahn, Williams fired

From Grifol's perspective, his hiring was a product of the White Sox' front office led by Hahn and Williams. Hence, his status is rightfully questionable, considering the leaders who hired him were relieved of their duties on Tuesday.

The White Sox hired Grifol before the start of this season. Before assuming the manager role, Grifol was the bench coach for the Kansas City Royals and was highly regarded as a "next up" candidate to assume a role as a skipper.

Grifol's managerial record, so far, is 49-76 based on the team's performance this season. They currently hold the fourth-place spot in the AL Central, 16 games back from the lead.

When talking about the team's current process -- before the team announced Hahn and Williams' firing -- Grifol spoke about the organization going through evaluations on Tuesday.

"Everybody's getting evaluated," Grifol said before Tuesday's game against the Mariners. "One hundred percent I look at myself. But I've done that since the very beginning. I ask people around me and I'm not afraid to listen to people telling me 'You could have thought about this another way.' I'm not afraid of being evaluated and people sharing with me different ways of doing this."

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.