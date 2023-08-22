Here's what's next for White Sox after Hahn, Williams fired

The White Sox announced Tuesday they have relieved the duties of general manager Rick Hahn and Executive Vice President Ken Williams.

In the statement released by the team, they mentioned the organization is searching for a "single decision maker" to "lead the baseball operations department." According to the statement, they plan to have an individual in place by the end of the season.

If the White Sox are looking internally for an interim leader of the front office, Chris Getz, the current assistant general manager/player development for minor league operations, could be an option, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

