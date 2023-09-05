Lucas Giolito first pitcher since 1899 to record this horrendous statistic

Former White Sox, now Cleveland Guardians pitcher, Lucas Giolito, became the first starter since 1899 to allow eight or more runs for three separate teams.

The last to do it? Bill Magee, when he allowed the same flood of runs for the Louisville Colonels, Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Senators in 1899. About 124 years passed since anyone did this on the mound.

Giolito debuted with the Guardians, who claimed him off waivers earlier this season, on Monday.

In three innings of work, Giolito was tagged for seven hits and nine earned runs by the Twins' offense, yielding three free passes while also striking out three.

Among the damage to Giolito was a grand slam by Royce Lewis in the second inning, breaking the contest open and giving Minnesota a 6-0 lead.

Giolito also surrendered round-trippers to Jorge Polanco and Carlos Correa, likely taking the Guardians out of a game that is paramount to the club's chances at capturing a playoff spot.

The rough outing moved Giolito's ERA for the season up to 4.88.

The two other disastrous outings: Gioltio gave up nine earned runs to the Atlanta Braves while with the Los Angeles Angels. In 3.2 innings of work, he allowed eight hits and three walks in that game on Aug. 2. Then, with the White Sox, Giolito gave up eight earned runs in 3.2 innings against the New York Mets on July 18.

All three outings happened within two months of each other.

Giolito will depart arbitration this offseason, making him a free agent for the first time in his career.

