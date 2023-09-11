Luis Robert having historic season during down year for White Sox

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. is having a strong season in spite of his team’s struggles on the field, but his statistics aren’t just good.

They’re downright historic.

Robert has hit 35 home runs, driven in 73 RBI’s, stolen 17 bases and scored 83 runs for the White Sox. He is slashing .270/.323/.553 in 550 total plate appearances for the South Siders.

In fact, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Chuck Garfien, Robert is the only player in White Sox history to have at least 35 doubles, 35 home runs, 70 RBI’s, 80 runs scored and 15 stolen bases in a single season.

In hitting those numbers, Robert has joined a pretty select group of MLB players, including Alfonso Soriano, who achieved the feat four times. Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds, Carlos Beltrán and Albert Pujols also hit those marks in two seasons, as did Alex Rodriguez.

The most recent player to hit those specific benchmarks was Marcus Semien, who did so in 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays.

