Mike Clevinger calls bicep injury ‘best news possible'

On Wednesday, Mike Clevinger left the White Sox-Dodgers game after suffering a right bicep injury.

After undergoing evaluations Thursday, Clevinger came out relieved on the other side.

"I guess the best news possible," Clevinger said of his injury before Thursday's game. "There’s no structural damage. Shoulder, elbow looks good. Just some fluid in the bicep. It’s day by day right now."

Clevinger was only able to muster 4.2 innings before Pedro Grifol made a quick call to Gregory Santos to the 'pen. For what it's worth, Clevinger pitched a solid outing. He didn't allow a single run and struck out five along the way.

Jake Burger's two home runs helped lift the Sox over the Dodgers, one of MLB's best teams.

Clevinger spent time previously on the 15-day injured list in late May. He endured right wrist inflammation, leaving the Sox struggling to replace him on the bump without Davis Martin in Triple-A, who underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this season.

But, from the looks of it, Clevinger might be able to make his next start; that's slated to be June 19 at home against the Texas Rangers.

For now, Grifol wants to take things slowly with Clevinger.

"We’ll wait on the IL till we have to make that decision," Grifol said. "Right now we don’t have to make it. It’s the best news we could have gotten."

