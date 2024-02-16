The Miami Marlins recently offered a contract to former White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Anderson, 30, became a free agent in November when the White Sox declined his $14 million club option. The two-time All-Star (2021, 2022) and former batting champion (2019) had played his entire eight-year career on the South Side, becoming the face of the franchise alongside José Abreu, who signed with the Houston Astros as a free agent in 2022.

His numbers, though, took a dive in 2023 after missing roughly three weeks in April with a sprained left knee. Anderson struggled to a 60 OPS+, earning a .245/.286/.296 slash line with just one home run. His slugging percentage came in below his batting average from the year prior, when Anderson hit .301 in a 2022 campaign with a 109 OPS+.

Anderson's problems went beyond the batter's box, with his glove coming in at -0.9 defensive WAR and a -1 outs above average.

Unfortunately for the veteran shortstop, his most notable moment of the year was an on-field brawl with José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians in August that garnered Anderson a six-game suspension.

