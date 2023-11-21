Odds White Sox trade Dylan Cease are 90 percent, insider reports

On the latest "White Sox Talk Podcast," one insider delved deeper into reports that the White Sox are in negotiations for starting pitcher Dylan Cease

Chicago's ace is reportedly on the trading block, and it's very likely a deal goes through sooner rather than later.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale joined the "White Sox Talk Podcast" to delve into his report from earlier this week that the White Sox have been in negotiations with the Dodgers on a deal involving Dylan Cease.

"They've been talking for a while," Nightengale told NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien. "But obviously they're not agreeing because he hasn't been traded. I think, though, Cease will be traded. Too many teams want him. Nobody has any starting pitching. Atlanta—they need a starting pitcher bad. Obviously the Dodgers. I can see the Baltimore Orioles swooping in, too.

"He's just too valuable valuable of a pitcher, and everybody knows that he'll bounce back to 2022 form."

Cease had a down year in 2023, with a 7-9 record and a 4.58 ERA in 33 starts for Chicago. It was a rough follow-up to his 2022 season, where he was the Cy Young runner up and posted a 14-8 record with a 2.20 ERA for the South Siders.

Cease still has two years of team control remaining, with free agency looming following the conclusion of the 2025 season, according to Spotrac.

Nightengale estimated there's a "90-percent chance" Cease is dealt before Opening Day.

"[The White Sox] could hold onto Cease until the All-Star Break. Realistically, they're not going to contend this year. But you'll certainly get more for your money right now."

While the Dodgers haven't met the White Sox' high price tag for the ace, losing out on Aaron Nola, who re-signed with the Phillies, may increase their urgency to acquire Cease, according to Nightengale.

"They got a ton of prospects, a lot of great prospects," he said of the Dodgers. "A ton of great catching. You know, White Sox could use one of their frontline guys, and they've got two or three top minor league catchers."

White Sox GM Chris Getz has been adamant that the team is willing to listen to offers on any player except for Luis Robert Jr., and it appears that they’re serious about that approach.

Rumors could heat up in the first week of December when baseball executives gather for the winter meetings in Nashville.

