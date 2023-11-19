Trade rumors: Suitor emerges for White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease

The Chicago White Sox are reportedly listening to offers on virtually their entire roster (with one exception), but a contender has emerged for the services of pitcher Dylan Cease.

According to the latest updates from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the White Sox have apparently been in negotiations with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a trade involving Cease.

“The Dodgers badly need pitching help, and the White Sox badly need to rebuild their roster,” Nightengale said.

Cease had a down year in 2023, with a 7-9 record and a 4.58 ERA in 33 starts for Chicago. It was a rough follow-up to his 2022 season, where he was the Cy Young runner up and posted a 14-8 record with a 2.20 ERA for the South Siders.

Cease still has two years of team control remaining, with free agency looming following the conclusion of the 2025 season, according to Spotrac.

The White Sox and Dodgers have been frequent trade partners of late, with pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly being dealt to the West Coast in late July. The Sox also acquired pitchers Aldrin Batista and Maximo Martinez from the Dodgers in early August.

It isn’t clear what kind of return the White Sox would get for Cease, but with two years of control and a young arm involved, it certainly could be a big one for a team in need of a jump start.

White Sox GM Chris Getz has been adamant that the team is willing to listen to offers on any player except for Luis Robert Jr., and it appears that they’re serious about that approach.

Rumors could heat up in the first week of December when baseball executives gather for the winter meetings in Nashville.

