Arenado drives in 3 and Gray pitches seven innings as the Cardinals beat the White Sox 3-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Nolan Arenado drove in three runs, Sonny Gray gave up three hits in seven innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago White Sox 3-0 on Friday night.

Gray (4-1) walked one and struck out five in his longest outing of the season as the Cardinals snapped a two-game losing streak. Gray retired the last eight and 13 of the final 14 batters he faced.

The White Sox lost their fourth game in a row. It was the ninth time they were shut out this season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

JoJo Romero pitched a perfect eighth and Ryan Helsley retired all three batters he faced in the ninth to earn his 11th save in 12 opportunities.

Arenado’s two-run double gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead in the first inning. It was Arenado’s first multi-RBI game since April 21.

He doubled again in the fifth to score Willson Contreras and make it 3-0. The hit knocked White Sox starter Brad Keller from the game.

Contreras had three hits, walked, stole a base and scored twice.

Keller (0-1) allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, walked two and struck out five.

Jared Shuster pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the White Sox.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: INF Danny Mendick was scratched from the lineup due to lower back tightness.

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (lower back strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to May 1 and RHP Kyle Leahy was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

UP NEXT

RHP Lance Lynn (1-0, 2.64 ERA) will start for the Cardinals against RHP Erick Fedde (2-0, 2.60 ERA) on Saturday. Lynn, who pitched for the White Sox from 2001-03, is making his 10th career start against Chicago but first since 2019 as a member of the Texas Rangers. Fedde is coming off a career-high 8 1/3 innings in his last outing against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.