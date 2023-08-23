Each time the White Sox are in the market for new leadership, which lately is more often than not, there's one name that always gets thrown into the bucket.

Ozzie Guillén is a obvious draw for South Side fans. His one World Series title alone makes him the most successful manager in White Sox history. Considering the current state of the franchise, a charismatic leader who won't take any B.S. is pretty much what the doctor ordered. If anyone can inject a little bit of gusto into this ball club, it's him.

There were some people in the White Sox front office who seemed to agree. At least enough to formally interview him for the managerial position last offseason when the White Sox were looking for a skipper to replace Tony La Russa, who resigned due to health concerns.

Guillén, of course, did not get the job. Former general manager Rick Hahn instead put his faith in first-year manager Pedro Grifol, who had previously been a bench coach for the Kansas City Royals.

Less than 10 months after hiring Grifol, the White Sox find themselves in a monumental leadership overhaul. Hahn and Executive Vice President Ken Williams, who had been with the organization for 21 and 38 years, respectively, have been fired. The White Sox are currently 27 games under .500 and are about to miss the playoffs for the second-straight season right in the middle of their self-appointed championship window. Questions about a lack of leadership have plagued and will continue to plague all areas of the organization until there is evidence to the contrary.

As for Grifol, Bob Nightengale reported Tuesday that his job is safe. But if reports are wrong, as they often times are, Guillén's name will surely enter the conversation once more.

On the latest episode of the "White Sox Talk Podcast," Guillén answered whether or not he would be interested in the gig this time around.

"I'm happy here [as an analyst at NBC Sports Chicago]," Guillén said.

He then stated what it would take for him to consider accepting the position and made it clear he would not go through an interview process again.

"If they call me, they better say, 'how many years and how much?' he said. "I'm not doing that bulls**t, talking to somebody who knows less baseball than I do.

"I'm too old [to compete for a job]. I'm done. If you want me for real, how much? That's it. Don't talk to me just because."

Guillén did, however, appoint his hypothetical bench coach: "White Sox Pre and Postgame Live" host Chuck Garfien.

"All that s*** we talk, now we gotta back it up," Guillén joked.

Guillén managed the White Sox from 2004 to 2011 and led them to their first World Series title in 88 years in 2005.

He led the Sox to two playoff appearances and five winning seasons before leaving the team in the final days of the 2011 season.

The Marlins hired him as manager soon after but fired him after the 2012 season. Guillén, who has not managed since, has spent the last five years as an analyst on NBC Sports Chicago.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.