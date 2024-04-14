Christian Encarnacion-Strand tied a career-high with four RBIs, and the Cincinnati Reds routed the Chicago White Sox 11-4 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Chicago dropped to 2-13, the worst 15-game start in the franchise’s 124-year history. The White Sox had 14 hits in the series and have scored a major league-low 34 runs so far this season.

"We need to relax and play baseball,” Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said, “and enjoy this game as opposed to putting everything on our shoulders as individuals and think that we're the one that are going to fit it. We fix this as a team.”

Encarnacion-Strand and Nick Martini hit two homers for the Reds, at 9-6 off to their best 15-game start in three years. Encarnacion-Strand also had four RBIs against Pittsburgh last Sept. 23.

Martini drove in three runs for Cincinnati, which outscored Chicago 27-5 in the three-game series.

“We swung it pretty well the last few days,” said Martini, who is from Chicago’s northwest suburbs. “There’s a lot of confidence going deeper into this road trip for sure.”

Cincinnati’s Elly De La Cruz went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts, ending a 19-game streak of reaching base dating to last season.

Graham Ashcraft (2-1) struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings, while allowing two runs and five hits.

“Great start today, but offense, base running, plays on the defensive side,” Reds manager David Bell said. “It all added up quite well in all areas.”

Michael Soroka (0-2) gave up five runs, five hits and six walks in 4 2/3 innings as his ERA rose to 6.98.

“Walks killed us,” Grifol said. “Behind in the count also killed us.”

Encarnacion-Strand homered and Jeimer Candelario grounded a two-run single that deflected off first baseman Gavin Sheets as Cincinnati took a 4-0 lead in the third.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: LHP Sam Moll (shoulder impingement) pitched a scoreless inning in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

White Sox: Manager Pedro Grifol said OF Eloy Jiménez (left adductor strain) looked good after a workout but had no further update. Jiménez, IF Yoán Moncada and OF Luis Robert Jr., Chicago’s No. 2, 3 and 4 hitters on opening day are all on the IL.

UP NEXT:

Reds: RHP Frankie Montas (2-1, 2.16) starts Monday at Seattle against RHP George Kirby (1-2, 8.16).

White Sox: RHP Erick Fedde (0-0, 4.30) makes his fourth start of the season and Kansas City will counter with RHP Seth Lugo (2-0, 1.45) in Chicago on Monday night.