Renowned White Sox announcer Jason Benetti heading to Detroit Tigers

Chicago White Sox play-by-play man Jason Benetti with his partner Steve Stone in the broadcast booth at U.S. Cellular Field on May 20, 2016, in Chicago. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Renowned White Sox announcer Jason Benetti will be leaving Chicago and heading to the Detroit Tigers, the team announced Thursday.

"One of the top voices in sports is coming to the 313!" the Tigers tweeted Thursday morning, adding that Benetti had "inked a multi-year contract to be our television play-by-play announcer."

The team also released a statement from Benetti himself, in which he said he was "incredibly proud to join this historic and ascending franchise."

"There's something special about and I'm excited to bring that energy to Tigers fans around the globe," Benetti's statement read.

Benetti initially joined the White Sox booth in 2016 as venerated announcer Hawk Harrelson’s career was winding down. He became the full-time play-by-play man for the White Sox in 2019 when Harrelson retired.

Considered a rising star in the broadcast world, Benetti has called games across several sports on a national stage in recent years.

"I love this job so much," Benetti said earlier this year when it was announced he would continue his duties for the 2023 season. "I want to be here and I've always wanted to be here."

Brooks Boyer, chief revenue and marketing officer of the Chicago White Sox, called Benetti "one of the very best broadcasters across multiple sports."

"We want to thank Jason Benetti for all he has done for the Chicago White Sox throughout his tenure and for all he means to White Sox fans. Not only is Jason one of the very best broadcasters across multiple sports, he is a born-and-raised White Sox fan who shared his passion for the team on air night in and night out," Boyer said in a statement. "He represented the club in the community and engaged with fans, all while delivering one of the very best local broadcasts in Major League Baseball."

Boyer said the team allowed Benetti to "explore the opportunity with the Detroit Tigers" and is "proud to see Jason continue to live out his dream to bring the games he loves into the homes of fans in his unique style."

"We will miss Jason calling White Sox games and wish him the very best on this next chapter of his storied broadcasting career," Boyer said.

The Sox are searching for who will replace Benetti and pair with Steve Stone for 2024.

"The search will begin immediately," Boyer said.