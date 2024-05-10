Garrett Crochet bounced back on Friday night with a dazzling outing against the Guardians.

Crochet has struggled in two of his last three outings, allowing 12 runs between outings against the Reds and Phillies. But he bounced back with a strong start against the Guardians.

From the final batter of his six-inning outing, Crochet punched out Ramón Laureano, giving him his 11th strikeout of the game --- a single-game career-high mark for Crochet. His previous single-game career-high came earlier this season against the Reds when he struck out 10 batters.

"It feels good. I haven't done that since high school, if even then. It was a really good feeling," Crochet said to NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien momentarily after his outing finished.

How was Crochet able to execute another phenomenal outing?

"Limiting the zone," Crochet said to Garfien. "I feel like I executed my plan well and was getting ahead of guys. All season long we've been talking about lead-off outs, first pitch strikes and two out of three. Tonight I was able to execute that plan."

Crochet has taken his new title as a starter head-on. Remember, this is Crochet's first season as a full-time starter. That role comes with a great deal of caution, especially considering he was rehabbing from Tommy John surgery this offseason he underwent in 2022.

General manager Chris Getz told the media in April the team will let Crochet loose right now. He imagined at some point down the line they might dial back his workload. But after outings like Friday's, the White Sox would rather not get in his way.

"I don't think anybody did except him," Pedro Grifol said if the White Sox expected Crochet to perform this well. "That's the credit that I give him. He wanted to do this. And he was hellbent on doing it mentally and physically. He's got talent and he's got the right mindset for it. We'll see how it goes.

"But right now it's going pretty damn good. I like to see him out there every five, six days."

After Friday's outing, Crochet's ERA stands at a healthy 4.63. Crochet now sits second in MLB with 64 strikeouts on the season, trailing only Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow. His 1.008 WHIP and .211 opponent batting average are incredible marks for the first-time starter, too.

But against the Guardians? That's juicy stuff. The Guardians own a top-10 offense, having scored just south of 200 runs and notching 172 RBIs thus far this season. Despite their formidable offense, Crochet got the job done.

"These guys were making me battle," Crochet said. "There are a lot of good hitters on that side. I haven't been seeing a lot of lefties but the lefties in this lineup are very challenging. They made me work for it."

And his teammates are appreciative of his performance, too.

"It's a treat," said Korey Lee of catching for Crochet. "It's something I'll remember forever. He's one of the best pitchers I've ever caught (for) in my life. He's an outstanding guy, outstanding player. I couldn't be happier for him for what he did tonight."

