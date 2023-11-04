Report: White Sox decline option on Tim Anderson, making shortstop a free agent

After an uncharacteristically bumpy season from All-Star and former batting champion Tim Anderson on the South Side, the Chicago White Sox appear to be moving on from their longtime shortstop, according to a report from ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Breaking: The White Sox are declining the option on shortstop Tim Anderson. He’s a free agent. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) November 4, 2023

Anderson, 30, is coming off the worst year of his career by a considerable margin after spending several seasons as one of the sport's most consistent contact hitters.

In 2023, Anderson struggled to a 60 OPS+, managing just a .245/.286/.296 slash line while hitting just home run. His slugging percentage came in below his batting average just the year prior, when Anderson hit .301 in a 2022 campaign where he managed a 109 OPS+

Anderson's problems went beyond the batter's box, with his glove coming in at -0.9 defensive WAR and a -1 outs above average.

Unfortunately for the veteran shortstop, his most notable moment of the year was an on-field brawl with José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians in August that garnered Anderson a six-game suspension.

With the White Sox declining Anderson's $14 million option for 2024, Anderson will now likely search for a one-year deal with a club in need of middle infield depth in hopes that 2023 was an anomaly in his career.

