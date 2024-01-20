Report: White Sox sign reliever John Brebbia to 1-year deal

After the top two remaining relief arms on the free agency market in Josh Hader and Robert Stephenson signed with new teams on Friday, the Chicago White Sox have made their move to bolster their bullpen.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the White Sox are signing veteran right-handed reliever John Brebbia.

According to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times, Brebbia's contract is a one-year deal.

Brebbia, 34 in May, is coming off a very solid two-season stretch with the San Francisco Giants that saw the righty perform in a swing role.

Over the course of 2022-23, Brebbia appeared in 116 games while making 21 starts, with 32 walks and 101 strikeouts over 106.1 innings.

Brebbia's signing aims to bring some big league experience and stability to a bullpen that has bid farewell to many of its' contributors of the last two seasons.

Keynan Middleton, Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly and Reynaldo Lopez were shipped away in midseason trade deadline moves, while Aaron Bummer was traded to the Atlanta Braves near the start of the offseason.

Beloved closer Liam Hendriks hit the free agency market, and while he is expected to miss the vast majority of the 2024 season, it does not look like a reunion with the White Sox is in the cards.

Therefore, Brebbia's presence complements Gregory Santos as the two surefire arms the White Sox have in their bullpen entering the 2024 season, with a plethora of internal options, including many with some big league experience, to fill out the depth chart as things stand today.

