Robbie Avila, aka ‘Cream Abdul-Jabbar,' signs NIL deal with White Sox

Indiana State basketball star Robbie Avila turned heads during the season, earning the nickname “Cream Abdul-Jabbar,” and the Chicago White Sox have now signed him to an NIL (name-image-likeness) deal.

Avila, who averaged 17.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Sycamores this season, was one of 13 athletes in all signed to the CHISOX Athlete program this week, with the team revealing their new roster on Thursday.

The Sycamores barley missed out on the NCAA tournament this season, but Avila became well-known for his iconic goggles and his strong play on the court as he helped lead the team to a 32-6 record on the season.

Joining him in the White Sox NIL program are a talented group of athletes, including Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, and Notre Dame soccer midfielder Berkley Mensik.

🚨 NOW INTRODUCING: The CHISOX Athlete Class of 2024 🚨 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 4, 2024

Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills and offensive lineman Pat Coogan are also part of this year’s class, as are Minnesota women’s hockey forward Abbey Murphy Illinois wide receiver Malik Elzy, and Northwestern kicker Jack Olsen.

Iowa women’s basketball guard Kylie Feuerbach also has signed a deal with the White Sox, as did UIC soccer midfielder Yulexi Diaz and Michigan State gymnast Skyla Schulte and Purdue wrestler Matt Ramos.

Athletes receive personalized mentorship, branding opportunities on White Sox platforms, financial incentives for social media promotion, and a ceremonial first pitch opportunity from the White Sox, among other benefits.

