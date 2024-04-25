Newly drafted quarterback Caleb Williams will wear No. 18 for the Bears, the team confirmed on social media.

Ladies and gentlemen... 1️⃣8️⃣ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 26, 2024

There was wide speculation there could've been a battle for No. 13, which was worn by Williams at USC, Keenan Allen with the Chargers and Tyler Scott with the Bears last season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Williams alluded to Allen, Williams' friend for about a year now, taking the highly-demanded number for the Bears.

"If it was the Bears, I couldn’t tell you," Williams said with a smile before the draft. "Because if I went there, there’s a 13-year Hall of Fame vet. So that would be tough. But yeah. We’ll see."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.