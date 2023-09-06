The Arizona Diamondbacks have claimed Seby Zavala off waivers, according to the MLB transaction report.

The White Sox designated Zavala for assignment on Monday following his injury rehabilitation assignment at Charlotte. They put the White Sox catcher on waivers.

Zavala has struggled at the plate this season.

Contrary to past seasons, he reached a near career-low .155 batting average and a .511 OPS percentage this year. Despite his obstacles at the plate, his successes behind the plate are well-documented, highlighted by a 7 defensive runs saved value, according to Baseball Reference.

The White Sox have frequented Korey Lee behind the plate, the rookie they acquired from the Houston Astros at the trade deadline in exchange for reliever Kendall Graveman. On Tuesday, Lee hit his first major league home run, sailing the ball 415 feet.

