The White Sox are built to be a power hitting team.

They haven't been much of that this season. Despite cracking the top 10 in MLB for home runs in June, they rank 17th in that category this season.

Specifically, the White Sox have two players contributing heavily to that underwhelming output.

Benintendi is DUE 😩 pic.twitter.com/En7KJUEhzq — The Game Day MLB (@TheGameDayMLB) June 16, 2023

The almost chilling graphic represents two struggling long ball hitters for the Sox this season. Andrew Benintendi and Tim Anderson.

This isn't to say both are underperforming at the plate; although you could argue that as much for Anderson. It just means, simply, they haven't hit a home run in a while. I wouldn't go as far to say that "they're due" for a deep shot. I'd say their offense is reliant on getting on base.

Benintendi has the best on-base percentage (.337), second-best batting average (.265) and the second-most runs on the team (32). He's been seeing the ball well and getting on base, as shown by the evidence. Most importantly, he's touching home plate often.

As for Anderson, his story is different. His slash line (.251/.290/.296) isn't fairly alarming. But it's not up to his standard; especially considering his past four seasons have all come with batting averages over .300.

