WATCH: Luis Robert Jr. makes sensational catch to rob Brent Rooker of home run

Continuing to build on what has been an incredible season, Luis Robert Jr. flashed his leather for an impressive grab for the second time this week, this time robbing Brent Rooker of the Oakland Athletics of a go-ahead home run, preserving a 1-0 lead for the Chicago White Sox.

Luis Robert Jr.'s glove is golden. 😱 pic.twitter.com/BmYgZz9ysU — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 25, 2023

On top of 33 home runs and a stellar 134 OPS+ entering play tonight, Robert has emerged as one of the league's premier outfield defenders this season as well.

Despite being below replacement level with the glove last season, Robert has compiled 1.1 defensive WAR thus far this year, and is bound to receive Gold Glove consideration in center field.

