White Sox announce 3 roster moves ahead of Saturday's game vs. Guardians

The Chicago White Sox announced several roster moves ahead of their Saturday night game against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, where the South Siders will look to break a five-game skid.

Ahead of the game, the White Sox announced that they selected the contract of righty Lane Ramsey from Triple-A Charlotte, while claiming fellow right-handed arm Brent Honeywell off waivers from the San Diego Padres.

Additionally, the Sox placed reliever Gregory Santos on the bereavement list.

The call-up for Thomas will give the 27-year-old reliever the opportunity to make his big league debut. In 32 games with Charlotte in 2023, Thomas has collected six saves and 48 strikeouts across 36 innings in 32 games.

While Thomas possesses a high strikeout rate, he has walked 27 batters and holds a 5.50 ERA at Triple-A.

Honeywell, 28, appeared in 36 games in the Padres' bullpen in 2023, posting a 4.05 ERA over 46.2 innings with 20 walks and 42 strikeouts.

Prior to his time with the Padres, Honeywell had a cup of coffee with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021, appearing in three games and starting two of them, tossing 4.1 innings.

As for Santos, his placement on the bereavement list will last for a minimum of three days but no longer than a week, according to the club.

The 23-year-old reliever has been a bright spot in the White Sox bullpen in 2023, posting a 2.75 ERA with just 11 walks and 52 strikeouts in 52.1 innings.

First pitch for tonight's White Sox-Guardians game is slated for 6:10 p.m. local time on NBC Sports Chicago.

