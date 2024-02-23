White Sox claim outfielder off waivers from Baltimore, place Matt Foster on 60-day IL

Just before the Chicago White Sox take the field for their Cactus League opener against the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs, the South Siders have made a roster move.

The White Sox announced that the team has claimed outfielder Peyton Burdick off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles, while placing righty pitcher Matt Foster on the 60-day injured list as he rehabilitates from Tommy John surgery.

Burdick, 27 next week, has played in a total of 46 MLB games for the Miami Marlins across the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Burdick is 25-for-125 in the big leagues with five home runs and six doubles.

The outfielder's stint in Baltimore was quite short, as Burdick's contract was purchased by the Orioles on Feb. 14.

The right-handed hitting outfielder helps give the White Sox a touch more of depth as spring training games get underway.

