White Sox have ‘no intention' to trade Luis Robert Jr.: report

Some speculation exists this MLB offseason that the White Sox could move Luis Robert Jr. in hopes of bettering their team for the long term.

That's a difficult move to make. White Sox general manager Chris Getz said as much at the MLB Winter Meetings. But he also wasn't close-minded to the idea, however.

"Luis Robert is a very difficult player to move and expect that your club is going to get better because of it," Getz said. "That being said, there might be a club out there that is willing to offer something that you feel can help you immediately and in the long term.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"But we're talking about one of the best players in baseball, and we're very fortunate to have him with the Chicago White Sox. So I have a tough time seeing him wearing another uniform next year."

New reports show the odds of the White Sox trading Robert Jr. are diminishing. Jon Heyman shut down the speculation.

While the White Sox are said willing to listen on anyone, they have no intention to trade star CF Luis Robert, who will make $67.5M through 2027 assuming both his options are picked up — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 7, 2023

Still, it appears the White Sox are willing to part with anyone on their roster. Dylan Cease is expected by some to be moved this offseason. He's still under club control for two more seasons and had a career season two years ago.

One prominent voice in the MLB stratosphere, Jon Morosi, told NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien earlier this offseason he could see the White Sox moving Robert Jr. before the season.

"I could see anybody [on the White Sox] getting traded," Morosi said. "When you underachieve by the magnitude that they did, I have a hard time saying these players are untouchable.

"They're all obviously good major league players, but the composition of them did not work. The whole was much lesser than the sum of the parts for the White Sox in 2023. And when you have that kind of a team, you should have nothing that says these players are off limits.

He also suggested that trading Robert Jr. would allow the White Sox to build their team up more quickly.

"Look at the Twins three or four years ago," he said. "There was very little indication that they were going to be as good as they are right now, and I think it's important to keep an eye on those types of clubs and how quickly you can get better."

Robert Jr., 26, is young and valuable enough to believe he could last the in White Sox' competitive window. What does that window look like? That remains to be seen following the offseason.

But Robert Jr. has been one of the few spotlights in what the White Sox admit have been a dark couple of seasons between 2022 and 2023. Should the White Sox rid Robert Jr. after flourishing during that time?

In 243 games between the last two seasons, Robert Jr. hit .272 with an impressive .811 OPS. He recorded 50 home runs and 136 RBIs to his name in that time frame, too.

Not to mention, he's one of the more prolific defenders in the game. His ability to track and hawk the ball in center field is unprecedented. As Getz said, it would take an offer that would have to help the White Sox immediately and in the long term, promisingly, to move off Robert Jr.

Alas, that thought seems short-lived now, according to Heyman.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.