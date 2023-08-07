White Sox make roster move, adding Brent Honeywell to club

The Chicago White Sox have made a roster move prior to Monday’s game against the New York Yankees, adding right-handed pitcher Brent Honeywell to the active roster.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox optioned left-handed pitcher Sammy Peralta to Triple-A Charlotte.

Honeywell was claimed off waivers from the San Diego Padres on Saturday. In 36 total appearances this season at the big-league level, he has a 2-4 record with a 4.05 ERA, with 42 strikeouts in 46.2 innings of work.

He has had slightly-better success against right-handed hitters, with a .237 batting average against, but he has held lefties to a lower slugging percentage at .407.

Peralta has appeared in five games with the White Sox this season, striking out five batters, allowing three walks and scattering three hits in 4.1 innings.

In 25 appearances in Charlotte, he has a 3-5 record and 60 strikeouts in 59 innings. He has also made a total of six starts with the club.

The White Sox will begin a three-game series against the Yankees on Monday night, with Dylan Cease squaring off against Gerrit Cole.

