White Sox make roster move, reinstating Eloy Jiménez from paternity list

The Chicago White Sox made a roster move prior to Monday’s series opener against the Seattle Mariners, reinstating outfielder Eloy Jiménez from the paternity list.

Jiménez missed the team’s three-game series in Colorado after being placed on the list on Friday. He also missed Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs due to groin discomfort, the team said.

In 84 games this season, Jiménez has 14 home runs and 50 RBI’s, with a slash line of .277/.320/.452.

In a corresponding move, pitcher Declan Cronin was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

Cronin made his MLB debut with the White Sox on July 30 against the Cleveland Guardians. He has allowed six earned runs in seven innings of work, and has surrendered a pair of home runs. He has struck out six batters and walked four in those seven innings.

Cronin was a 39th-round pick of the White Sox in the 2019 MLB Draft. He has a 1-0 record and a 4.03 ERA in 41 appearances in Triple-A Charlotte this season.

The White Sox will open a three-game series against the Mariners on Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m.

