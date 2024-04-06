The White Sox announced Saturday they traded minor league pitcher Alex Speas to the Athletics in exchange for cash considerations.

Prior to tonight’s game at Kansas City, the #WhiteSox have traded right-handed pitcher Alex Speas to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for cash considerations. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 6, 2024

This is the third trade general manager Chris Getz has made this week for cash considerations.

On March 31, the Sox traded Jake Cousins to the Yankees; on Friday, the Sox traded 22-year-old infielder José Rodríguez to the Phillies. All of the trades yielded cash considerations.

The White Sox claimed Speas, 26, off waivers in October 2023. He's played for the White Sox's Triple-A Charlotte Knights team this entire season; he's pitched in just 2.1 innings this season, allowing four earned runs.

