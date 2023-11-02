White Sox name new Director of Player Development

The White Sox named Paul Janish their new director of player development, the team announced Thursday.

The #WhiteSox have named former major-league infielder Paul Janish as the organization’s director of player development. pic.twitter.com/neBMbLght9 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) November 2, 2023

Janish will take over Getz's former post as the leader of the organization's farm system. The White Sox promoted Getz to general manager in August 2023.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Janish, 41, played in the major leagues from 2008-17 between the Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles. He was drafted in the 2004 MLB draft in the fifth round out of Rice. He made his debut four years later with the Reds.

The White Sox have made a flurry of hires to their front office this offseason. Along with Janish, they named Josh Barfield the team's assistant general manager, Brian Bannister as the director of pitching and Gene Watson as the director of player personnel.

"We are very excited to add paul to our baseball operations team as director of player development," Getz said in a statement. "With 13 years in professional baseball, including nine in the major leagues, and another six years at Rice University where he served as associate head coach, Paul brings a wealth of experience to our organization. He has lived every step of the development ladder, from being a National Champion player at Rice, to being drafted, reaching the majors and then coaching successfully at a high-level program like Rice. We are pleased to heave him take the next step in his career with the White Sox and welcome him into the organization to lead our development system."

Check back to this story for more updates.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.