White Sox officially move Liam Hendriks to 60-day IL, claim RHP Deivi García

Hendriks underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in August

By Ryan Taylor

The White Sox officially moved Liam Hendriks to the 60-day injured list, the team announced on Thursday.

They claimed right-handed pitcher Deivi García off the New York Yankees waivers in a reciprocating move.

The White Sox announced Hendriks' season-ending surgery on Aug. 2. The recovery time is expected to take 12-14 months, according to the team.

The closer hasn't pitched since June 9. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 11 with right elbow inflammation.

This season, Hendriks has pitched five innings, holding a 5.40 ERA. He is 2-0 with three strikeouts and one save since returning this season from a battle with cancer dating back to December 2022.

García, 24, is predominantly a minor league pitcher.

He's pitched in 28 games in relief for the Yankees' Triple-A team this season, and two in the big leagues. He holds a 5.67 ERA in the minors. He will be transferred to the White Sox Triple-A affiliate, the Charlotte Knights.

