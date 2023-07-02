White Sox place Michael Kopech on 15-day injured list ahead of series finale against A's

The White Sox made three roster moves on Sunday afternoon ahead of the series finale against the A's, including placing Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

"We just wanted to give him another one, to skip them one more time and just make sure that he's ready to go for the second half strong," White Sox' manager Pedro Grifol said. "He's shown us the unbelievable ability to compete without his best stuff. He's shown us dominance with his best stuff. Grit going out there, not feeling great, given us five or six innings."

Kopech, who has a 3-7 record and a 4.08 ERA in 16 starts this season, was placed on the IL retroactive to June 29, the team said.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Bryan Shaw from Triple-A Charlotte.

Shaw has made 21 appearances for the Charlotte Knights this season and has a 2-0 record with a 4.03 ERA. Shaw has played 12 major league seasons with Arizona, Cleveland, Colorado, and Seattle with a 43-45 record and a 3.92 ERA.

Why did the White Sox add Shaw?

"Experience"

"Multiples, back to back, three days in a row," Grifol said. "He likes to pitch. He's a good addition to our staff."

To clear room on the 40-man roster, the White Sox also transferred Romy Gonzalez from the 10-day to the 60-day IL. Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day IL on June 19 with right shoulder inflammation, and now he will miss at least two months.

With Kopech on the IL, right-handed pitcher Touki Toussaint will take the mound on Sunday, looking to help the White Sox avoid being swept by the A's.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.