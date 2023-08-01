White Sox trade Keynan Middleton to the New York Yankees

The White Sox traded Keynan Middleton to the New York Yankees for right-handed pitching prospect Juan Carela, the team announced. The news was first announced by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Middleton is the sixth White Sox pitcher traded at the deadline.

The #WhiteSox have acquired minor-league right-handed pitcher Juan Carela from the New York Yankees in exchange for right-hander Keynan Middleton. pic.twitter.com/RxCVmSg613 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 1, 2023

Carela, 21, is the Yankees' No. 29 overall prospect, according to MLB.com. Signed with the Yankees from the Dominican Republic, Carela has been with the Yankees since 2019.

He's served as a starter in Single-A ball, reaching High-A this season. In 16 starts and 17 appearances, Carela holds a 3.67 ERA and 1.164 WHIP with 109 strikeouts and 32 walks.

The White Sox acquired Middleton last January. He's made the most of his one-year contract with the team, pitching phenomenally out of the bullpen. In 39 appearances, Middleton holds a 3.96 ERA and a 1.349 WHIP through 36.1 innings pitched out of the bullpen.

His contract is set to expire this winter, making him a free agent.

